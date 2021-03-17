Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 342,300 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 11th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

LIFZF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,653. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

