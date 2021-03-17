Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.32

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.32 and traded as high as C$40.50. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares last traded at C$40.30, with a volume of 558,853 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$37.43.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.83%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.