Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Ladder Capital reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LADR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of LADR stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. 17,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,943. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 100.91, a current ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 2.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In related news, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,629 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,150. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

