Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Lamb Weston worth $119,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,139,000 after buying an additional 170,838 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.54. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.