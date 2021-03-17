Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.16

Lamprell plc (LON:LAM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.16 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 74.40 ($0.97). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 72.60 ($0.95), with a volume of 373,001 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £248.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 74.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

