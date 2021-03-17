Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.34-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to -0.32–0.25 EPS.

LE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

LE stock opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

In other Lands’ End news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $798,760.88. Insiders sold a total of 88,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,772 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

