Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.32–0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $275-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.55 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.34-0.58 EPS.

Shares of LE opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $36.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,503 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $548,368.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $798,760.88. Insiders have sold 88,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,772 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

