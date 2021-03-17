Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.60. 220,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average is $138.84. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

