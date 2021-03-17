LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €66.93 ($78.74).

ETR:LXS opened at €62.04 ($72.99) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €62.87 and a 200 day moving average of €56.75. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

