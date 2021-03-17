LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 851,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 11th total of 674,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

LTMAQ stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. LATAM Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.89.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

