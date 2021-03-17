LATOKEN (LA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $21,221.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0897 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and $21,221.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00050453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00663695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LATOKEN Token Profile

LATOKEN (LA) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.