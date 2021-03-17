LATOKEN (LA) Price Hits $0.0847

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, LATOKEN has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LATOKEN has a market cap of $32.21 million and approximately $28,043.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00051658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.79 or 0.00635186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070188 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00025182 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034004 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN (CRYPTO:LA) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

LATOKEN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.