Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to report sales of $103.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.57 million to $105.40 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $91.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $420.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $426.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $447.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.45 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Lawson Products stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. Lawson Products has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a market cap of $511.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 321.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

