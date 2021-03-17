Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 in the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

