Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 248.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $380.20 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $471.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.84 and a 200 day moving average of $380.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

