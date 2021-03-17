Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 931.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,280 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $167.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $169.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.11.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.