Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 31,415 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 28.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $93.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

