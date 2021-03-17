Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 373,036 Shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 660,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,036 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Apache worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 374.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 685,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 541,074 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Apache by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Apache by 61.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apache presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

APA opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

