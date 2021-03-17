Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 381,402 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 24,108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.41.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $30.10 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

