Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,758 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of 360 DigiTech worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,837,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 4,118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 744,068 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,527,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433,445 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

QFIN opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.