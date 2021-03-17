Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,423 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Primerica worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primerica by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Primerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $156.57.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

