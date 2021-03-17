Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.11 Million Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,929 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Sempra Energy by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.45 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

