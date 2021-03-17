Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

Shares of RE stock opened at $253.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.16 and a 200-day moving average of $224.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $157.32 and a 1-year high of $256.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

