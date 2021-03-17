Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 371.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,158 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $9,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

