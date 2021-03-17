Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hill-Rom worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after buying an additional 161,531 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after purchasing an additional 380,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 47.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,591,000 after purchasing an additional 383,931 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 644,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,111,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.88.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 15.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

