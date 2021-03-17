Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.29 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of PS Business Parks worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. increased its stake in PS Business Parks by 82.3% in the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 87,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

PSB opened at $157.02 on Wednesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.48 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.29.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.