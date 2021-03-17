Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

