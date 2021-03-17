Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,557 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

