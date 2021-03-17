Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 2,700 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $319,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,885,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $28,205.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,153.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,556 shares of company stock worth $6,265,184 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

