Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,080 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Air Lease worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

