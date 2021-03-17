Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 830.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETR. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 39.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $98.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

