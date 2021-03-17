Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,202 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $580.27.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares in the company, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 442,339 shares of company stock worth $233,359,064. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $524.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $538.37 and its 200 day moving average is $514.79.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.