Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 100,554.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,438 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

THG stock opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $130.09.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

