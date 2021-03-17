Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC stock opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,353 shares of company stock worth $11,356,535. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.