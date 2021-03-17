Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,665 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.98.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.