Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $155,874.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $78,462,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

