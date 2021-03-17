Lazydays (LAZY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $24.40.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.