Lazydays (LAZY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $24.40.
Lazydays Company Profile
