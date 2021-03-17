Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shares traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.06. 2,750,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 443% from the average session volume of 506,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.97 million for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leaf Group by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Leaf Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Leaf Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leaf Group by 1,413,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Leaf Group Company Profile (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

