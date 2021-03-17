Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

