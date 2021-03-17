LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Price Up 5.2%

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s share price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $48.05. Approximately 470,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 132,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $986.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after buying an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

