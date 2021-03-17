Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider John Sheldon Peters Sells 5,500 Shares

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Sheldon Peters sold 2,970 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $445,500.00.

On Friday, January 15th, John Sheldon Peters sold 62,530 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $9,432,650.50.

On Monday, December 28th, John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $592,450.00.

Lemonade stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lemonade by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

