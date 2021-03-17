LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Stock Price Up 11.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s share price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.50. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. LendingClub traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 3,861,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,126,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.92.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares in the company, valued at $875,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 737,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,352.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock worth $390,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after purchasing an additional 55,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 453.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

