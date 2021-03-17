LEOcoin (LC4) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,537.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,750.29 or 0.03209316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.07 or 0.00357684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.75 or 0.00942015 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.51 or 0.00418996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.12 or 0.00350437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.35 or 0.00248176 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021698 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.