Lethean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $152.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $458,531.47 and approximately $152.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,681.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.34 or 0.03167978 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.45 or 0.00352715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.36 or 0.00931604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.83 or 0.00407112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.67 or 0.00337496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00250041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021335 BTC.

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

