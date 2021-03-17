Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.81. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 431,767 shares traded.

LXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of C$148.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.71.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds approximately 90,200 net acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.