Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,544. Level One Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Level One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

