Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

LXRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 1,082,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,043. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXRX shares. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.