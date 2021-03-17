LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,578,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ LX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. LexinFintech has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.