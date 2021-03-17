LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Down 22.5% in February

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,578,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2,603.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,046,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 36.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the period.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
