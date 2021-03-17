LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider Sells 13,410 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,858,357.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,332.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Larry Snider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00.

LGIH stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. The stock had a trading volume of 326,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,507. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.45. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $145.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

