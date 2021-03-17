LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading 5.2% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shares traded up 5.2% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $145.92 and last traded at $144.82. 326,562 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 323,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.60.

Specifically, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $137.55 per share, with a total value of $95,872.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $501,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,752 shares of company stock worth $9,597,510 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average of $113.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in LGI Homes by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

